WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

144 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet today. Minor coastal

flooding possible during high tide. Surf decreases on Sunday

with breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 10 PM PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Minor flooding of low lying beach

areas, parking lots, and boardwalks around high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 feet today.

* WHERE...Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor

beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM today.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Madera and Tulare.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or

stream flows are elevated. Mud or rockslides in hilly terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 147 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated additional heavy rain

approaching the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Clovis, Trimmer Springs, Fancher Creek, Mountain Rest, Fence

Meadow, Shaver Lake, Auberry, Hurley, Squaw Valley, Balch

Power House and Friant.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

