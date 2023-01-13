WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

841 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35

mph expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County

Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small

tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific storm could bring strong

winds again for Monday and Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 2 PM PST

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the

San Diego County Mountains.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. Hazardous travel for high profile

vehicles.

winds again Sunday night through Tuesday.

