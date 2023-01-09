WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1255 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph expected. Gusts to 75 MPH possible on the ridges and desert

slope areas

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near

the desert foothills.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to

40 mph expected this afternoon, becoming south to southwest on

Tuesday.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds early this evening from

the southeast, with a decrease overnight and another increase

and a turn to more south to southwest on Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez

Valley and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County

Mountains.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines,

possibly causing power outages. Travel will be difficult,

especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

large trees. If possible, stay in your home during the windstorm,

and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the Antelope Valley, winds will be

strongest in the foothills.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.

* WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

