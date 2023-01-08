WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

146 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

Elevated surf has become localized to portions of the southern

San Diego County coast so the Beach Hazards Statement will be

allow to expire. Additional rounds of elevated to potentially high

surf expected later in the week.

