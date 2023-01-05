WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

244 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, San Diego County Mountains and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Sonoma.

* WHEN...Until 545 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 239 AM PST, automated gauges continue to report flooding

due to runoff from previous rainfall.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Green Vally Creek, Mark West Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Colgan

Creek, Willow Brook, Wiggins Creek, and East Washington

Creek.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg,

Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa

Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, South Santa

Rosa, Graton, Occidental, Monte Rio and Temelec.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 245 AM PST early this morning for

portions of central California and northern California, including

the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San

Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San

Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

