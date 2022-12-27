WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

958 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with isolated

higher sets on west-facing beaches, as well as dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather