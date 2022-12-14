WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 216 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures in colder, wind-sheltered locations will fall into the lower to mid 30s with areas of frost. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather