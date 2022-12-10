WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

948 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

expected in the coastal areas and valleys. West winds 20 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph in the deserts. Isolated gusts of 60

mph below the passes and near the desert foothills.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and

Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and weak and shallow rooted trees could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather