WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 948 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected in the coastal areas and valleys. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the deserts. Isolated gusts of 60 mph below the passes and near the desert foothills. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak and shallow rooted trees could be blown down. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.