WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 204 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PST today.