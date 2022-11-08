WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 752 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 751 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.60 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo and Tustin. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. - At 753 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, northern Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Devore, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Muscoy and San Antonio Heights. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHEN...Until 1030 AM PST. - At 754 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are San Bernardino, Hesperia, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Rimforest, Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia, Crestline and Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather