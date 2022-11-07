WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

145 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with strong winds. Total

snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches between 6000 and 7000

feet, 5 to 10 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet, and 1 to 3 feet

above 8000 feet. Strong south to southwest winds of 40 to 50

mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE...Elevations in the San Bernardino County Mountains and

Riverside County Mountains generally above 6000 feet. Snow

levels will be near 8000 feet through Tuesday but will fall to

around 6000 feet by Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will

occur near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible by late

Tuesday due to snow, blowing snow, and dense fog. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather