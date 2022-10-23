WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 811 PM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Local gusts to 55 MPH near the Cajon Pass and in the Santa Ana Canyons. * WHERE...Near and below the Cajon Pass to the Santa Ana Mountains. Also, from below the Morongo Pass, through and below the San Gorgonio Pass to near Beaumont. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. Strongest between 3 AM and 11 AM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather