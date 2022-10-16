WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

154 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southwest California,

including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella

Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,

San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

Scattered light showers will be possible this morning, but flooding

is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

