WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 533 PM PDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE APPLE AND EL DORADO BURN SCAR HAS EXPIRED FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... Showers and thunderstorms continue over the burn scar, but of less intensity. Rainfall rates currently are not expected to meet flash flooding\/debris flow thresholds, so the warning will be allowed to expire. _____