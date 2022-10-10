WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

155 PM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 252 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 252 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between

Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village

and Heart Bar Campground.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather