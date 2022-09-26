WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 854 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 85 to 91 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Temperatures of 82 to 87 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHAT...Temperatures of 94 to 99 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 100. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather