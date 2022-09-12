WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

752 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Southwest California,

including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning.

Isolated mostly light showers will diminish over the next hour. The

flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at

8 PM PDT this evening.

