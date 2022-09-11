WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 354 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and north central San Diego Counties through 445 PM PDT... At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palomar Mountain State Park, or 10 miles northeast of Valley Center, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Temecula, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Palomar Mountain State Park, S7 - East Grade Rd, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Pauma Valley, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Sage, Pauma Indian Reservation, Rainbow, Pala Indian Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation and De Luz. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3336 11668 3323 11696 3341 11729 3360 11690 TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 151DEG 15KT 3336 11692 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather