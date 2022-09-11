WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 127 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central San Diego County through 215 PM PDT... At 127 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Morena, or 7 miles west of I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... El Cajon, Alpine, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Lake Morena, Descanso, Lake Cuyamaca, Pine Valley, Lakeside, Potrero, Campo, Boulder Creek, Skye Valley, Captain Grande Indian Reservation, Flinn Springs, Viejas Indian Reservation, Barrett Lake, Harbison Canyon, Japatul Valley, Guatay and Dulzura. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3271 11649 3263 11668 3288 11689 3301 11657 TIME...MOT...LOC 2027Z 159DEG 18KT 3277 11660 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather