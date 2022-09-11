WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1258 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through

this evening in the mountains, High Desert, and portions of

the Inland Empire. Thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours

with rain rates of 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch an hour.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

