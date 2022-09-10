WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

915 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1114 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 1114 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 914 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. entering

the lower Coachella Valley from the Salton Sea. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southern Indio, Coachella, Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca and

Santa Rosa Mountain.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

