SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

545 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 630 PM PDT...

At 544 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northeastern Desert Hot Springs, or 11 miles northeast of Mt San

Jacinto State Park, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Northern Palm Springs, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls,

Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Home

Village, North Palm Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,

Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Whitewater, Sky Valley,

Heart Bar Campground, Thousand Palms, Barton Flats Campground and

Morongo Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3380 11635 3411 11701 3422 11677 3411 11656

3410 11660 3403 11661 3403 11647 3395 11642

3392 11629 3392 11620 3386 11613 3384 11613

TIME...MOT...LOC 0044Z 115DEG 32KT 3397 11651

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

