WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1206 PM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 92 to

102.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is

especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can

reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to

109.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to

112.

* WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to

116.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHAT...High temperatures of 91 to 101.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains below 6000 feet.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 85 to 95.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...The heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to

104.

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96 to 102.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

111.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

106.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

