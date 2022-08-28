WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 141 PM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with a high risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITION DETAILS...Surf will gradually lower the rest of this afternoon. Highest surf will be in Orange County and far northern San Diego County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather