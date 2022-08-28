WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

109 PM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with temperatures

in the 80s at the beaches and 90 to 95 for locations just inland

from the immediate coast possible.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity will be high as well making it

feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures. Lows

temperatures will only fall into the 70 to 75 degree range each

night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

around 100 degrees possible.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas Counties.

feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures. Low

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110

degrees possible.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows temperatures will only fall into the

70s each night.

SUNDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 90 to 98

possible.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains Counties.

70s at most locales each night..

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to

110 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will only fall into the

mid 70s to lower 80s each night.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning Counties.

80s to lower 90s along with times of high humidity, especially

this upcoming weekend.

