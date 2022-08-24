WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

518 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PDT Thursday for a

portion of Southwest California.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern

Imperial and Riverside Counties through 600 PM PDT...

At 521 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 17

miles west of Palo Verde, or 34 miles southeast of Desert Center,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Palo Verde.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 128.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 58 and 67, and between mile markers

79 and 80.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3346 11467 3344 11470 3340 11473 3337 11473

3308 11492 3322 11537 3363 11505

TIME...MOT...LOC 0021Z 207DEG 29KT 3333 11501

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

