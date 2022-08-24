WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 220 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather