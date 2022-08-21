WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

140 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 339 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 339 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- The northern portions of the Apple and El Dorado burn scars

is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, Hwy 38

Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home

Village, Heart Bar Campground and Morongo Indian Reservation.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

