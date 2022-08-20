WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 546 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 613 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 613 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 546 PM PDT, Thunderstorms have dissipated over the mountains but water will continue to drain into dry washes including the Whitewater upper headwaters and upper Morongo Creek. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Onyx Summit, western Pioneertown, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit and Rimrock. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather