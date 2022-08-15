WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

610 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY...

At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding may be ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca

Rancho State Park, I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line,

Pine Valley, Lake Morena, Campo, Boulevard, Hwy S1 Between Lake

Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and Descanso.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

