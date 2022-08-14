WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central San Diego County in southwestern California... * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, northern Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Fish Creek Wash, Ranchita, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Shelter Valley, Agua Caliente and Banner. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather