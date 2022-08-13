WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 1121 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through MIDNIGHT PDT... At 1119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Coachella. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Coachella, Thermal and Mecca, Interstate 10 east of Indio. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3351 11597 3354 11622 3387 11614 3386 11613 3383 11613 3375 11601 3374 11595 3352 11595 TIME...MOT...LOC 0619Z 006DEG 0KT 3367 11602 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather