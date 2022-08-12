WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 529 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Mount Laguna, Hwy 78

Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And

Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And

Agua Caliente, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Fish

Creek Wash, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna, Hwy S2

Vallecito Creek Rd, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County

Line, Agua Caliente, Shelter Valley and Canebrake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather