WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

303 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, I-8 Between

Pine Valley And Boulevard, southeastern Mount Laguna, Hwy S2

Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Boulevard, Hwy S2

Vallecito Creek Rd, Manzanita Indian Reservation, Live Oak

Springs, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian

Reservation, Jacumba and Tierra Del Sol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather