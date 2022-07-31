WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service San Diego CA 201 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain from afternoon and evening thunderstorms. * WHERE...The San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains, and the Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in road flooding and low-lying, flood-prone locations. Mud and rockslides are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with heavy rain will form over the Mountains and High Deserts again this afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Monitor radar. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather