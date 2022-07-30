WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

514 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs

And Big Bear and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

