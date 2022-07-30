WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 422 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 422 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Apple Valley, and northern Lucerne Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather