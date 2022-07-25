WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

246 PM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of Southern California,

including the following counties, in southern California, Riverside.

In southwest California, San Diego.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM PDT for a portion of

Southern California.

