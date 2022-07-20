WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal

Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches.

* IMPACTS...Surf and very strong rip currents will create

dangerous swimming conditions.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...An additional south swell will

maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday,

mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather