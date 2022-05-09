WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 956 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph will decrease after midnight. Localized wind gusts in excess of 70 mph possible near the passes and highest peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to strong cross winds and blowing dust reducing visibility in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather