WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 324 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. Localized gusts along the desert mountain slopes up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions across desert regions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. visibility restrictions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather