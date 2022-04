WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

620 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Much cooler weather is expected on Saturday. The Heat Advisory was

allowed to expire at 6 PM.

