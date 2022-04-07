WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

411 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...High temperatures up to 96 degrees.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures up to 102 degrees.

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT...High temperatures up to 100 degrees.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 degrees.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

Winds are diminishing below advisory criteria this afternoon, so

the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. Some gusty winds may

continue over the next few hours.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather