WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1248 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Winds have dropped below advisory thresholds and the advisory

will expire at 1 pm.

