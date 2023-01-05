WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

940 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the

following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern

California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento,

Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 937 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Additional period of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected

this afternoon and may lead to renewed localized urban

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sacramento, Roseville, Vacaville, Chico, Davis, Rocklin,

Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley,

Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West

Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall runoff, high tide,

and large west swell.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Monterey. More specially the area around Salinas River

Lagoon.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or

occurring.

- At 939 AM PST, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area.

areas around the Salinas River Lagoon.

