WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1207 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the

following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern

California, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Sacramento, San

Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is occurring. Rockslides and mudslides

have occurred in steep terrain. Numerous roads remain closed due

to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and

may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

- As of 11:45 AM PST, reports of a home flooding in Cameron Park;

flooding along Deer Creek; rising waters along the Consumnes River

in low-lying areas of Sacramento County.

- As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported a few

rockslides and mudslides in El Dorado and Placer Counties.

- As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported numerous road

closures in the advisory area as a result of flooded roadways.

- As of 7:55 AM PST, law enforcement and highway patrol have

multiple reports of roadway flooding in/around the Sacramento

Metro Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather