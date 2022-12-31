WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1207 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Rockslides and mudslides have occurred in steep terrain. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: - As of 11:45 AM PST, reports of a home flooding in Cameron Park; flooding along Deer Creek; rising waters along the Consumnes River in low-lying areas of Sacramento County. - As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported a few rockslides and mudslides in El Dorado and Placer Counties. - As of 10:00 AM PST, law enforcement has reported numerous road closures in the advisory area as a result of flooded roadways. - As of 7:55 AM PST, law enforcement and highway patrol have multiple reports of roadway flooding in\/around the Sacramento Metro Area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather