WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 758 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - As of 7:55 AM PST, law enforcement and highway patrol have multiple reports of roadway flooding in\/around the Sacramento Metro Area. - As of 6:55 AM PST, highway patrol reported mud and rocks along Highway 193 at Rock Creek Road north of Placerville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry areas is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.