WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

131 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY

TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches of

snow expected above 6000 ft, locally up to 40 inches above 8000

ft. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over the higher elevations.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST

Sunday. Most of the snow will fall from late Saturday afternoon

through Saturday night when snow levels lower below major pass

levels.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

