WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Sacramento CA 126 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson's Ferry and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... area, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley. with more heavy rain. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather