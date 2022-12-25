WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

312 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 24

inches, locally up to 30 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 70 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start out high but will be

lowering Tuesday afternoon below major pass levels. Additional

storm systems are expected throughout the week into next

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

